McDonald's Israel to introduce vegan burgers

McDonald's Israel, the largest fast food chain in the country, will introduce a hamburger made of wheat and soybeans in six weeks.

The hamburgers, which were developed by Swiss food manufacturer Nestle, are already on sale at McDonald's outlets in Europe. The price for the product, which will be called Big Vegan, is unknown. It will be launched at a few branches in the Tel Aviv area as a pilot, and a decision about whether to offer it in all of McDonald's branches will be taken later.

There is a global trend sweeping many fast food chains towards finding substitutes for their meat products. Burger King, McDonald's competitor, has already begun marketing a vegan hamburger made by Impossible at its branches in the US, and is gradually expanding its appearance. Burger King Israel, however, does not yet offer a vegan hamburger. US fast food chain KFC announced that it would enter this sector by launching vegan products, as did food company Tyson Foods.

Hamburgers made by Beyond Meat, a producer of meatless hamburgers that recently held its IPO, have gone on sale in Israeli restaurant chains in recent months. The hamburgers can be found at chains such as Moses, BBB, and SUSU & Sons, as well as in health food stores. They are quite expensive: three hamburgers for home use cost NIS 54.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 25, 2019

