Medical School approved for Reichman University

The Council for Higher Education in Israel has granted approval to Reichman University in Herzliya to establish a Medical School. Last year Reichman University had its application rejected on the grounds that it did not meet the threshold requirements. Now following investment of tens of millions of dollars, with support from the Recanati family, in the construction of laboratories, and hiring lecturers in clinical fields, Reichman University has been given the green light.

80 medical students will be enrolled in the first four-year program, which will begin in February 2025, so that Reichman University will not lose a full academic year. Moreover, Israeli students studying in medical schools abroad who have been serving as reservists in Israel will be able to transfer their credits and study at Reichman University. School fees will be NIS 90,000 per year compared with NIS 15,000-16,000 at state universities in Israel and compared with NIS 70,000 at Charles University in the Czech Republic - an overseas university popular with Israeli medical students studying abroad.

The establishment of Reichman University Medical School together with two new faculties at state universities (University of Haifa School of Medicine and Weizmann Institute of Science School for Medical Research) will help alleviate a dire shortage of some 30,000 doctors in Israel where there are 3.29 doctors per thousand residents compared with the average of 3.49 in developed countries. The new medical school will also address a situation where 60% of Israeli medical students are forced to study abroad due to a lack of places in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.