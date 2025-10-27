Medtronic Jerusalem unit to lay off 60 employees

Medical device giant Medtronic, which has 1,000 employees at eight development centers in Israel, is set to lay off 60 employees at its Jerusalem development center, which has 200 employees.

The company said that the reason for the cut is the strategic plan implemented by CEO Geoffrey Martha, in which some of the company's activities will be concentrated in a smaller number of locations. The company's employees who received dismissal letters have been invited to apply for other positions in the company.

Medtronic's development center in Jerusalem is based on Oridion, which was founded in the late 1990s and acquired in 2012 by Covidien for $346 million. Medtronic acquired Covidien in 2014, thus taking over Oridion. The Jerusalem center develops and manufactures respiratory diagnostic devices and other products related to pulmonary medicine. Some of the company's activities will now be switched to other development centers. Thus, all of Medtronic's body sensor activities are moving to Colorado, US, while capital equipment is moving to Ireland.

Medtronic has been the most active medical device company in acquisitions in Israel, and most of the companies it has acquired in Israel still operate as independent development centers. Among these are the robotics center in Caesarea, based on the acquisition of Mazor, the imaging activity in Yokneam, based on Given Imaging, Medtronic Herzliya, which deals with navigation within the lungs and is based on the acquisition of Superdimension, and the nutritional information division in Tel Aviv, based on the acquisition of Nutrino. Medtronic also has a marketing office in Herzliya. The company said that it is currently hiring employees in Israel for dozens of new positions, mainly in the marketing field. Medtronic is led in Israel by country director Arik Corcus.

Medtronic employs over 100,000 people worldwide after undergoing a restructuring process in recent years, under CEO Geoffrey Martha, who has served in this role since 2020. The company’s share price has risen 16% since the start of 2025, continuing a trend of increases since the end of 2023, after several less successful years previously. The company has a market cap of $120 billion and is one of the largest medical device companies in the world.

