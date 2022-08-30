Meron disaster inquiry warns Netanyahu may be culpable

The Israel State Commission of Inquiry into the Mount Meron disaster last year in which 45 people were crushed to death during Lag B'Omer celebrations, today sent warning letters to many senior figures who might be found responsible for the tragedy. This follows testimony from witnesses appearing before the Commission who gave the impression that these senior figures bear responsibility for the tragedy.

The most senior of those who have been sent a warning letter is former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a statement released by the Commission, it said that Netanyahu might be harmed if the inquiry reaches the conclusion that, "As somebody who served as Israel's prime minister for 12 consecutive years during the relevant period (2009-2021), former Prime Minister Netanyahu knew, or should have known, that the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Meron was dealt with in an improper way over the years and might have created danger for the many participants at the annual pilgrimage for Lag B'Omer."

The letter added, "Former Prime Minister Netanyahu did not act as expected from a prime minister in addressing the situation of these things, even though the subject was the focus of harsh reports by the State Comptroller. The issue involved several government ministries and was brought before the cabinet on a number of occasions over the years. Former Prime Minister Netanyahu did not concern himself with any effective handling by the cabinet on the matter, even after a cabinet discussion in 2016 made it clear that previous cabinet decisions on the subject had not been implemented."

Among many other senior figures singled out for warning letters are former Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana, former Minister for Religious Services Yaakov Avitan and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai.

