Bezalel Market, one of the best-known markets in central Tel Aviv, is set to undergo a dramatic transformation due to the construction of the Metro, while the future of the city’s iconic Carmel Market is also threatened.

Buildings along King George Street, from Allenby Street to Beit Lehem Street, are slated for demolition, to be replaced by a new public space that will house a Metro station. All three Metro lines converge in Tel Aviv, where 20 of the project’s 109 stations are planned, all in highly strategic, densely populated locations.

In the coming years, major thoroughfares will turn into construction sites, infrastructure will be relocated, public spaces will be closed for extended periods, and traffic routes for vehicles and buses will be altered. This represents one of the most complex infrastructure challenges the city has ever faced. While Tel Aviv continues to function as the nation’s economic and business hub, it will have to contend with construction work on an unprecedented scale.

Tel Aviv-Yafo deputy mayor Meital Lehavi responsible for transport and road safety says, "We are at least 50 years late in developing a Metro, and Tel Aviv will bear the brunt of the pressure. Unlike in advanced European cities, the Metro project is being carried out in a dense, fully built-up city, which is simultaneously building two light rail lines and implementing other projects, such as bicycle paths and dedicated public transport lanes."

She adds that the construction of some of the stations will hinder traffic in the city, while the construction of others will significantly harm the quality of life for residents and business owners.

Heavy traffic of concrete mixers and dumper trucks

One of the most complex hubs will be the Carmel Market area. On the southern side of the market, a station is planned with two entrances on Hacarmel Street. This area will also serve as a staging site and entry point for the Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) that will excavate the metro tunnels to the north and south. This entails not only excavation work but also significant truck traffic of concrete mixers and dumper trucks.

On the eastern side of the market, near Magen David Square and on the grounds of the Bezalel Market (most of which will be relocated or dismantled), another station is planned. Consequently, the Carmel Market will effectively be "hemmed in" between two major construction zones.

King George Street is also expected to be affected. According to the plans, the station site near Magen David Square will be completely closed off for about two years. Subsequently, the construction zone will be reduced in size, allowing the street to reopen, either to general traffic or exclusively to public transport.

Construction of a Metro station (part of the M2 line) is also planned for the Habima Square area, which will require major changes to traffic arrangements. "The construction work will require dynamic traffic arrangements, which will periodically close the passage between Ben Zion Boulevard and Rothschild Boulevard, leading to a major diversion of vehicles and buses," says Lehavi. This is not just a localized disruption for nearby residents; it is a change likely to impact cars and public transport across much wider areas of central Tel Aviv.

Another focal point is the Derech HaShalom area, at the corner of Yigal Alon Street. This is, in fact, one of the most congested areas in terms of transport. Here too, Metro construction will affect not only local traffic but also traffic in the entire metropolitan area.

There will also be major construction near Tel Aviv Central (Savidor) railway station. Preparatory work for the Metro, which began in November 2025, is already underway in this area. As part of these preparations, it is necessary to clear land and relocate infrastructure.

"Carmel Market must remain operational"

According to Lehavi, one of the greatest challenges lies in preserving the Carmel Market. "The shops and stalls in the market are not just real estate but represent a family’s livelihood, sometimes spanning two or three generations," she says. "The challenge during the construction work is not just how to excavate a tunnel beneath the market, but how to ensure it remains vibrant above ground. The Carmel Market must continue to operate. It is a site of urban and national heritage, older than the city itself. Heaven forbid that the Metro line running underneath should bury what lies above."

The state has already announced that it will allocate at least NIS 500 million to assist businesses near the Metro construction sites. This budget is for the entire project across the Gush Dan region, not just in Tel Aviv, and will be distributed throughout the construction period, which will take many years. In the approved framework, eligible businesses may receive a 60% reimbursement of municipal property tax (arnona) payments for an area of up to 120 square meters, in addition to further financial grants distributed in several installments. However, eligibility is restricted, among other criteria, to businesses within 4.5 meters of the construction site fence, operating at street level, serving the public directly, and having an annual turnover not exceeding NIS 13 million.

Many businesses in the Carmel Market will not qualify for this assistance at all. Some stalls, while situated further than 4.5 meters from the fence, will still suffer significant harm due to being "trapped" between the two stations. "The Carmel Market is a unique case. The compensation will not address the needs of the businesses there. Undoubtedly, a special protocol is required for the market, perhaps even a dedicated compensation fund, as this concerns not only people's livelihoods but also a piece of Tel Aviv's heritage. This could become a symbol of either the success or the failure of the future Metro project," says Lehavi.

Lehavi places great hope in the Light Rail’s Purple Line, which she describes as the "markets line," as it begins in the Bikat Ono area and passes through the Hatikvah, Levinsky, and Carmel markets. In her view, this will be the key to attracting visitors to the markets in general, and to the Carmel Market in particular, during the difficult period the area is set to undergo. Furthermore, the Municipality is working on alternative parking solutions, noting that the process requires creativity and close cooperation with the local merchants.

"Ensuring solutions for loading and unloading" Sharon Band, an urban planner and chair of Merhav Movement for Israeli Urbanism, believes that local authorities possess a range of tools to mitigate the negative impact on businesses during prolonged infrastructure projects, such as construction of the Metro.

She says, "In my view, assistance should focus on three key areas. The first is operational and logistical support, ensuring solutions for loading and unloading, supplier access, waste removal, and other essential services.

"The second is maintaining customer access to the market, carefully analyzing pedestrian routes and public transit, and adapting them to the changing conditions on the ground. This should be supported by complementary solutions, such as a shared delivery system, which would allow even those customers who struggle to reach the market to continue shopping there.

"The third is marketing and communications support - proactive, ongoing efforts to inform the public that the market remains open and to provide clear information on how to get there. The crucial point is that compensating businesses for damages after the fact is not enough. Commercial activity must be actively managed throughout the construction period. The Carmel Market is not merely a commercial hub but an entire urban economic ecosystem."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

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