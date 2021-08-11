Microsoft buys Israeli video streaming co Peer5

US tech giant Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) has announced that it has acquired Israeli video streaming company Peer5. No financial details were disclosed. Microsoft said it would use Peer5’s platform to assist hybrid working by enhancing live video streaming in Microsoft Teams.

Peer5 was founded in 2012 by Hadar Weiss, Guy Paskar and Shachar Zohar and has only raised $3.5 million.

Weiss said, "In the last few years we realized that our mesh networks are extremely valuable for enterprises who face last mile bandwidth issues within their corporate network. When many employees stream at the same time, the network gets congested. This can happen during an all-hands meeting, a large training session or when everybody opens a link to a video that was just sent over email. Our technology solves this problem in the most efficient way possible, without changing the existing network infrastructure."

Microsoft said that Peer5 offers a WebRTC-based eCDN solution that runs in-browser to optimize bandwidth usage helping mitigate impacts to network and line of business (LOB) applications. Its mesh networks are self-balancing and automatically scale as the number of viewers increase. The technology does not require additional installation on user endpoints or changes to the physical network infrastructure. Peer5's solution will also allow Microsoft to provide a first-party offering to help customers streamline purchase process and customer support, improving their enterprise IT management experience.

Microsoft Teams general manager Nicole Herskowitz said, "At Microsoft, we’ve learned that Microsoft Teams is the primary communication platform for many of our customers, and they’ve asked us for more integrated eCDN solutions for large-scale meetings and virtual events."

