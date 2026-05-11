Microsoft Israel chief leaves amid ethical controversy

Last week Microsoft Israel, the local marketing and sales office of the US software giant, announced the departure of Country General Manager Alon Haimovich after four years in the job. Behind the dry announcement is major controversy. Haimovich left his position after an investigation by Microsoft's global management into Microsoft Israel’s work with the Ministry of Defense, amid concern that the company's code of ethics had been violated. Several managers in Microsoft Israel’s governance department have also left their positions.

Microsoft Israel has been left without country general manager, and "Globes" has learned that the global management has decided that for the time being Microsoft Israel will be managed directly by Microsoft France.

Several weeks ago, an investigation team from Microsoft arrived in Israel to examine the center's activities, and in particular the work of the sales department responsible for working with Israel’s Ministry of Defense "Globes" has learned. Haimovich was also summoned to the investigative committee due to a claim that Israel’s management did not conduct itself with full transparency regarding the manner in which the Ministry of Defense uses Microsoft's systems.

It is believed that Microsoft was concerned that under the contract with the Ministry of Defense there were units that were operating in a non-transparent way that violated its terms of use, and which exposed it to legal and regulatory risks in Europe. Since Microsoft is not a franchisee in the official government cloud tender "Nimbus", part of its use by the Ministry of Defense, according to "The Guardian," is performed by servers on European soil.

The dispute with IDF Unit 8200 is only the tip of the iceberg

Unlike Nimbus franchisees Google and Amazon, Microsoft has not agreed to extensive use of its technology by the security forces in Israel or other countries - such as for gathering data about users and using this information to harm those involved in terrorism.

In September 2025, Microsoft decided to unilaterally terminate the usage agreement with IDF intelligence Unit 8200 after an article published in the UK newspaper "The Guardian," which claimed that the unit was collecting information about Palestinians for the purpose of fighting terrorism. However, Unit 8200’s work was apparently only the tip of the iceberg, and following the investigation and protests that erupted in its wake, Microsoft's offices in Redmond, Washington, continued to investigate with Haimovich and his team, use by additional units

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The investigation revealed not only usage patterns that the company claims violate Microsoft's terms, but also conduct that they allege was not transparent towards global management, and damages trust in the Israeli branch's management and in a way that violated the Ministry of Defense’s trust in working with Microsoft, according to a source in the software market familiar with the affair. Microsoft Israel, which until now was subordinate to the regional management in Dubai, has now been transferred to operate under the responsibility of Microsoft France, until a permanent country general manager is appointed for Microsoft Israel.

Microsoft's move: "Insisting on the principle"

In May 2025, Microsoft's annual developer conference was held in Seattle, where anti-Israel demonstrations caused a stir at the company, when about 15,000 current and former employees protested under the slogan "No Azure (Microsoft's cloud service) for apartheid" to end contracts with Israel’s Ministry of Defense. Most of the important speeches on the morning of the conference were interrupted by protesters, who waved signs condemning Israel, and called out anti-Israel remarks, even during CEO Satya Nadella’s speech.

In August, protesters broke into the office of company president Brad Smith. Two of the employees were fired, but Smith later admitted that an investigation was underway into Israel’s use of the company's systems.

"Microsoft is not a government or a state - we are a private company - and like any company we decide what products and services to offer our customers," Smith wrote last September, shortly after "The Guardian" reported that the company was ending its work with Unit 8200. "We decided to investigate the Guardian's claims about the IDF's use of Azure to store recordings of phone calls obtained through extensive and mass surveillance in Gaza and the West Bank, based on two principles: protecting privacy and preventing mass surveillance of citizens. We have applied this principle in every country in the world and have insisted on it repeatedly for more than two decades."

Despite the announcement about terminating work with Unit 8200 and the admission that an investigation was underway, pressure on Microsoft increased in the following months: According to US reports, the issue of contracts with Israel’s Ministry of Defense was also discussed at the annual shareholders' meeting in December 2025 and several pro-Palestinian organizations such as Amnesty International pointed out that some of the units are serviced by computer servers that, according to the Guardian, are in European countries, where privacy laws and surveillance of citizens are particularly strict. This is was stressed, was Microsoft's Achilles heel through which pressure could be exerted on it.

Earlier in December, Norway's sovereign wealth fund announced that it would hold a vote on a shareholder proposal requiring Microsoft to publish a report on "the risks of operating in countries where there is a significant concern for human rights violations," without mentioning Israel by name.

Haimovich will end his role at a particularly sensitive time

Among the cloud giants, Microsoft is considered the most vulnerable to anti-Israel protests and allegations of the use made by the Ministry of Defense on Azure, its cloud platforms, since it is the only company among the three major cloud companies that has not signed a special agreement with the Israeli government and the Ministry of Defense. The industry says that Haimovich, who is known as a prominent salesman with the government sector, was appointed country general manager, among other things, due to Microsoft's plans to retain and increase business with the government sector, despite not winning the Nimbus tender.

In 2021, Israel awarded Amazon and Google the Nimbus cloud tender, encouraging government bodies and public organizations to migrate to these services, at the expense of Microsoft. In return, Amazon and Google pledged to establish service areas in data centers on Israeli soil, in order to avoid exposing security or government data to foreign regulation.

It is also believed that Amazon and Google have signed agreements that allow the government to collect data more freely than in agreements that Microsoft signs with its customers, and protections that make it difficult for them to unilaterally cancel agreements with the Israeli government and the Ministry of Defense.

However, the Ministry of Defense dragged its feet and many agreements remained in place including licenses for the Office desktop software package and the Windows operating system. Even after pressure from the Ministry of Finance Accountant General and Digital Division to migrate to Google's desktop software package, Workspace, it seems that the Ministry of Defense is interested in maintaining relations with Microsoft, despite its unilateral halt to work with Unit 8200.

The termination of Haimovich and staff at Microsoft Israel comes at a sensitive time. The Ministry of Defense is set to renew its contract with the software company at the end of this year, and both parties are reportedly interested in continuing it - albeit on a smaller scale. According to estimates, defense computing units have already transferred a significant part of their cloud infrastructure to Amazon and Google in recent months, leaving Microsoft with mainly simple applications, such as desktop software.

Microsoft has declined to respond to this report, referring to its announcement last week that Haimovich will end his role at the end of the month after four years as country general manager.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2026.

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