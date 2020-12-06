Minrav wins Road 461 - light rail tender

Minrav Holdings has announced that it has won the tender to renovate and adapt Road 461 between the Messubim Interchange (Road 4) and the Tayasim Junction (Road 40) for the light rail Purple Line. As part of the tender, Minrav will plan, and build highways, bridges, pedestrian crossings, underpasses, support walls and acoustic walls and other infrastructures. The project will be carried out over 38 months and is worth an overall NIS 285 million.

Road 461 is a lateral east-west road stretching over 12 kilometers from the Kibbutz Galuyot Interchange in Tel Aviv via Ramat Gan, Kiryat Ono, Or Yehuda and Yehud-Neve Monoson to the Tayasim Junction.

The Purple Line will run over 27 kilometers from Tel Aviv Central Savidor Station via Arlozorov Street, Ben Yehuda Street, Allenby Street, Aliyah Street and Levinsky Street to Haganah Station, Derekh Hashalom, Aluf Sadeh Interchange, and Sheba Medical Center with a southern branch along Road 461 to Road 40 and Moshav Bnei Atarot where there will be a nearby depot and a park and ride terminal with 2,000 parking spaces.

Minrav, controlled by founder and chairman Avraham Kuznitsky, is a construction, infrastructure and engineering company operating in Israel and abroad which acts as a building contractor, BOT project concessionaire, residential housing developer, and construction and leasing of income producing property.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020