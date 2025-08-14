Mizrahi Tefahot to pay controlling shareholders NIS 300m dividend

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, managed by CEO Moshe Larry, reported NIS 1.453 billion net profit in the second quarter of 2025, virtually unchanged from NIS 1.452 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The bank's net income from interest fell 4% from the corresponding quarter to NIS 3.1 billion and credit losses were halved to NIS 56 million over the same period.

Like the other big banks, Mizrahi Tefahot will distribute 50% of net profit as a dividend, amounting to NIS 727 million. This means that the bank's controlling shareholders, David and Drorit Wertheim and Eyal Ofer (41%) will receive NIS 300 million.

Annualized return on equity was an impressive 17.8%, although down from 19.9% in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

