Mobileye leases Ramat Gan offices for 430 employees

Intel's Israeli autonomous driving unit Mobileye has leased five floors, covering 7,500 square meters, in the One Tower in Ramat Gan near the Diamond Exchange, for NIS 75 million annually. The company said that it would house 430 employees and that the new offices would not change the status of the new Jerusalem campus, as Mobileye's headquarters.

Mobileye told "Globes," "Since the day Mobileye began operating in Jerusalem, it has been proud to lead the global transport revolution from Israel's capital city. The new development center is currently being built at Har Hotzvim, covering 12 dunams (3 acres), which will include eight floors and house about 2,700 employees (occupancy is expected before the end of the year). The company is expanding within Israel, as part of a process in which 800 Intel employees will be joining as Mobileye employees, as part of procedures the company is undergoing before its IPO.

"The management offices and main development center are located in Jerusalem but Mobileye, as a global company, is also working in Haifa, Petah Tikva, Tel Aviv and other major cities around the world."

The lease for the five floors in One Tower has been signed with Rogovin and Acro Real Estate for seven years, with an option to extend for three periods of three years each for a potential total of 16 years. Mobiletye will invest tens of millions of dollars more on the interior decoration as it is only receiving the bare building, which will be ready for occupation by next year. The lease is for NIS 118 per square meter per month.

One Tower will be a 35-floor high rise with 50,000 square meters of office space and five underground floors for parking. The building will be ready for occupation in the second quarter of 2023. The building will overlook the Ayalon Highway near Tel Aviv Central (Savidor) railway station.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 29, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.