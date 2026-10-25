Mobileye slumps to new low

Israeli auto-tech company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) saw its share price lose 5.9% on Friday to close on Wall Street at $6.54, giving a market cap of $5.6 billion - a new all-time low.

Mobileye, managed by cofounder and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua, will release its third-quarter financial results on Thursday. With the release of its previous quarterly results, Mobileye announced that Shashua would step down as CEO while remaining on the board of directors, and that the company had proposed he take on the role of Chairman. To date, no successor to Shashua has been announced, and the market is awaiting updates on this matter. At that time, Mobileye also raised its annual revenue forecast to a range of $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion.

Over the past two weeks, analysts have issued conflicting recommendations regarding the stock. Citi has initiated coverage of Mobileye stock with a "Buy" rating and a price target of $11, representing a 68.2% premium over its current Nasdaq price. On the other hand, RBC has downgraded the stock from "Sector Perform" to "Underperform" and lowered its price target from $7 to $5, which implies a 23.5% discount on the current price. Citi highlighted continued investment in automotive safety as a growth driver for Mobileye, while RBC pointed to intensifying competitive pressures.

According to data from The Wall Street Journal, 12 analysts hold a positive outlook on Mobileye, 11 are neutral, and 2 are negative. Following the decline in the share price, the analysts' average price target now reflects a 65.3% premium.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2026.

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