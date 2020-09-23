Mobileye teams with Al Habtoor on UAE autonomous cars

Israeli autonomous car developer Mobileye and Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group (AHG) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation to bring mapping technologies for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), self-driving vehicles and smart city solutions to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Intel unit Mobileye and AHG plan a long-term collaboration in order to deploy mobility solutions in the UAE based on Mobileye’s autonomous vehicle (AV) technology. Vehicles equipped with Mobileye technology deployed in the region will gather smart city data to help municipalities and businesses gain valuable insights while improving the safety of roads for citizens and laying the foundation for a future driverless Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solution.

Intel SVP and Mobileye president and CEO Amnon Shashua said, "This historic collaboration between Mobileye and Al Habtoor Group presents an opportunity to transform UAE cities by accelerating smart city development and advancing transportation services with cutting edge technology. The insights Mobileye mapping technology will unlock for Al Habtoor, combined future self-driving mobility solutions, together have the potential to greatly enhance the daily lives of citizens in the region."

AHG founding chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said: "Together, we are bringing to the UAE the best of Israeli artificial intelligence. I am confident of the added value of this new technology to the comfort and safety of the drivers on the road. I believe that, the technology which is today made accessible to the UAE by this MoU between Al Habtoor Group and Mobileye, will improve the quality of life for all UAE residents."

In early 2021, Al Habtoor Group expects to equip vehicles with Mobileye 8 Connect, a collision avoidance system that collects valuable insights for safer driving, autonomous vehicle mapping and city planning. Through Mobileye’s Road Experience Management (REM) technology, vehicles will become intelligent agents on the road, capable of harvesting important information to improve the efficiency of cities, the livelihood of citizens and the success of Al Habtoor businesses. The information will offer unique visibility into a wide range of issues, from road conditions and the status of assets to traffic jams and accident-prone areas.

Later in 2021, Mobileye-powered autonomous vehicles are expected to be deployed in Dubai to begin public-road testing, leveraging HD maps created and insights gained from the Al Habtoor fleets to prime the region for future driverless mobility solutions.

In 2022, Mobileye and Al Habtoor are expected to start an early-rider program to test its Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) system. Mobileye will support Al Habtoor Group with the infrastructure of back-office, tele-operation and mobility intelligence, as well as final validation to prepare for a commercialized service.

Building on insights gained during the first three phases of the collaboration, the parties will seek to jointly launch and commercialize a Mobileye-powered driverless mobility service for UAE consumers in 2023.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2020

