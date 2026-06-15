monday.com launches $200m venture capital arm

The fear on the part of investors that the development of artificial intelligence (AI) will harm the business of monday.com (Nasdaq: MNDY) has sent the company’s share price tumbling in recent months, and it has fallen 82.6% from its peak in 2021, although it has recovered somewhat recently and is 32% above the low it reached two months ago.

The company itself has continued to invest in AI, and it recently announced a strategic change whereby it introduced AI agents into its platform such that it can offer customers not just work management but also execution, and it has accordingly switched its pricing to a consumption-based model. The company describes it as an AI work platform in which people and AI agents work together in enterprises of any size.

Monday.com is now embarking on a further step: an investment arm called monday Ventures which it says is intended to accelerate the growth of technology innovation companies in Israel. The fund will amount to $200 million, with $50 million allocated initially. Further allocations will require approval by the Monday.com board.

Monday.com says that the fund will invest in startup companies at every stage, with each investment being in the range of $1-5 million.

"The investments will support companies developing the next layers of innovation in the world of work, and promote breakthroughs in the way that enterprises, teams and working people make decisions and create business value," the company said in its announcement.

Three investments have already been made, with a fourth to be announced. The first is in Blocks.diy, in which monday Ventures led the seed round. The company was founded by former employees of monday.com, Tal Haramati and Michal Lupu, and it deals in boosting the speed, efficiency and capabilities of enterprises by means of digital workers that improve work processes.

The second investment is in Guidde, a company that uses AI to capture work processes and turn them into video training manuals. monday Ventures participated in the company’s B round in which it raised $50 million.

monday Ventures has also invested in the seed round of NanoCo, in which the company raised $12 million. NanoCo has produced NanoClaw, a personal AI assistant.

Aviel Ichai, who is leading monday Ventures, said, "In the past few months we have already begun investing in companies with superb ideas led by excellent entrepreneurs, and we are just at the start. Companies that will change the way enterprises work in the AI age are now being built, and we are delighted to participate in their journey."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2026.

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