monday.com worth $9b, as underwriters exercise options

The share price of Israeli work operating system company monday.com (Nasdaq: MNDY) rose a further 8.31% on Wall Street yesterday to $205.04, giving a market cap of $8.964 billion. The company also announced that the underwriters had exercised their options in full to buy 370,000 ordinary shares at the IPO price of $155 per share. The company's share price has risen over 32% since last week's IPO.

Last Wednesday monday.com raised $574 million in the IPO and with the options, the company will have raised $631.4 million. In addition monday.com raised $150 million in a private placement from Zoom and Salesforce ($75 million each).

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering and Allen & Company and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers. William Blair, Piper Sandler, Oppenheimer & Co., Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, Needham & Company, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co, Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

monday.com, which was founded in 2012 by co-CEOs Roy Mann and Eran Zinman, has 800 employees and is headquartered in Tel Aviv. monday.com has developed a work operating system (Work OS), where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work.

