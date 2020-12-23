Mortgage taking in 2020 breaks new record

2020 has seen mortgage taking in Israel reach a new record, the Bank of Israel reports. The first 11 months of the year saw mortgages totaling NIS 70 billion taken, which was more than the NIS 68 billion taken in mortgages in all 12 months of 2019, which was itself a record year for mortgage taking, the Bank of Israel reports.

Many people who had been expected to take mortgages in December may postpone doing so until the new Bank of Israel instructions allowing a higher percentage of linked interest rates comes into effect.

In November, NIS 7.1 billion was taken in mortgages, up 26% from November 2019.

