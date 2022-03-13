Mortgage taking in Israel at record levels in February

Israelis took mortgages worth almost NIS 11.23 billion in February 2022, according to figures published by the Bank of Israel, up from NIS 9.97 billion in January, and up from NIS 7.2 billion in February 2021.

This was the fifth highest ever monthly figure for mortgage taking in Israel. The figures are a surprise because the government had expected that the introduction of higher purchase tax on buying homes for investment would dampen the real estate market. While the purchase of homes for investment has fallen, this has been more than offset by buyers in the rest of the market.

RELATED ARTICLES Mortgage taking stays high in Israel in January

A record NIS 116 billion in mortgages was taken in Israel in 2021, up from NIS 78 billion in 2020, with an all-time record monthly figure of NIS 12.2 billion in December 2021.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 13, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.