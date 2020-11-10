Moti Ben-Moshe leads in race to buy Israir

Israeli businessman Moti Ben-Moshe is moving near to acquiring control of Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd.. The offer by Dor Alon, which Ben-Moshe controls, was the highest bid submitted to the IDB Development trustee, and is also looked upon favorably by Israir's management and pilots.

Last night "Globes" reported that the IDB trustee Adv. Ofir Naor is eager to speed up the sale of Israir to one of the three highest bids for the airline: Ben-Moshe, Arie Fridenson, controlling shareholder in Shladot Metal Works, and Rami Levy.

Ben-Moshe's bid of NIS 90 million cash is the highest and includes forgiving a debt of $5 million from IDB, making the bid worth NIS 107 million to IDB's creditors.

