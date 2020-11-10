search
Front > News

Moti Ben-Moshe leads in race to buy Israir

Moti Ben-Moshe photo: Anya Bosman
10 Nov, 2020 17:57
שלח תגובה במיילMichal Raz-Chaimovitz and Omri Cohen

Ben-Moshe's offer through Dor Alon of NIS 90 million in cash and forgiving a debt of $5 billion to IDB is the highest bid and worth NIS 107 million to IDB's creditors.

Israeli businessman Moti Ben-Moshe is moving near to acquiring control of Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd.. The offer by Dor Alon, which Ben-Moshe controls, was the highest bid submitted to the IDB Development trustee, and is also looked upon favorably by Israir's management and pilots.

Last night "Globes" reported that the IDB trustee Adv. Ofir Naor is eager to speed up the sale of Israir to one of the three highest bids for the airline: Ben-Moshe, Arie Fridenson, controlling shareholder in Shladot Metal Works, and Rami Levy.

Ben-Moshe's bid of NIS 90 million cash is the highest and includes forgiving a debt of $5 million from IDB, making the bid worth NIS 107 million to IDB's creditors.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Moti Ben-Moshe photo: Anya Bosman
Moti Ben-Moshe photo: Anya Bosman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018