Immediately following the signing of the agreement to sell their controlling stake in Israeli airline Arkia, the Nakash brothers - Joe, Rafi, and Avi - spoke exclusively to "Globes" about the move. They explained that, from their perspective, the sale of control marks the end of a long era, which included major investments made in the airline in the past few years.

However, having navigated a seemingly endless series of complex developments in recent years, the brothers have decided to focus on their other business interests. "The Nakash family has held Arkia for twenty years, investing tens of millions of dollars in the company in recent years alone," one of the Nakash brothers told *Globes*. "During this period, the airline faced an extraordinary succession of challenges: the closure of Sde Dov Airport, the Covid pandemic, the events of October 7th, the conflict with Iran, and the fuel crisis. Few companies in the Israeli economy have had to endure such a sequence of events."

"Mistakes happen in every business."

The events surrounding the sale of Arkia by the Nakash brothers unfolded swiftly. From the moment *Globes* revealed the initial interested parties, airlines Israir and El Al, a wave of groups emerged, each presenting their own proposals. Ultimately, and following a deal brought forward by the company’s own employees, an agreement was signed to transfer control to businessman Ronen Elad. This superseded an agreement to transfer control to a group comprising businessmen Kidan Dahari, Yaron Adiv, his sister Einav Adiv-Barar, and Yariv Lerner that was vetoed by employees.

Elad will inject about $30 million into Arkia, while the Nakash group will contribute $8.5 million. Following the transfer of ownership, Elad will hold 82% of the company’s shares, the employees will hold 15% (via a trust), and the Nakash Group will hold 3%.

The brothers also address a strategic misstep by Arkia: the failure to hedge jet fuel prices. This decision proved disastrous for the airline, resulting in a $30 million loss during the first nine months of the year. As fuel prices surged, the company incurred an additional $107 million in fuel costs - a fact previously revealed by *Globes*.

Another management error occurred toward the end of the previous decade, when the state relocated Eilat airport to the new Ramon Airport and simultaneously closed Sde Dov Airport in Tel Aviv, shifting flights to Ben Gurion Airport. Arkia failed to prepare for this transition, finding its passenger volume on the Tel Aviv-Eilat route cut in half, dropping from some one million passengers annually to just 400,000-500,000. Since then, the company has expanded internationally. However, the blow was significant, as at that time, fares from the Eilat route accounted for 50% of the company’s revenue. Today, that route produces just 20% of Arkia’s revenue. Market sources who spoke with *Globes* noted that Avi Nakash, the family member responsible for Arkia, operated under the assumption that "Sde Dov would never close."

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"In the course of extensive and diverse business operations spanning two decades, it is natural for disagreements to arise, and for some decisions to prove successful while others less so," one of the brothers explains. "Decisions at Arkia were made by the board of directors and management, based on the information and circumstances available at the time. Naturally, mistakes were made, as happens in any business."

He added, "Looking at the big picture, we are proud of what Arkia has become under our ownership." The Nakash brothers say they will continue investing in Israel in the future. "The family is very proud of its extensive, long-standing operations in Israel and will continue to invest here."

An IPO and likely not the last

The Nakash brothers explain that they took real estate company Ampa, jointly controlled by them and Shlomi Fogel, their long-time partner, public in order to pass the assets on to their children, noting that they intend to do the same with their other businesses. Ampa is currently traded at a market cap of NIS 3.5 billion, with the family’s stake valued at about NIS 1.4 billion. "We decided to take Ampa public, partly to facilitate the distribution of shares to the next generation, a common practice in family businesses, and we intend to follow the same path with our other holdings," the brothers state.

In other words, it is quite likely that other businesses owned by the Nakash brothers will reach the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) in the near future. These include Reem Megurim (a 35% stake), 20 hotels, operating under brands such as The Setai, Orchid, and Herbert Samuel. Eilat (Port 75%), canning company Pri-Nir (56%), and Halutza Olive Oil (100%). These assets are consolidated under the Jordache holding company. A year ago, the brothers explored the possibility of taking the holding company public at a valuation of NIS 4.5 billion; according to the brothers, this option remains very much on the table.

Furthermore, the Nakash brothers also sought to express their renewed confidence in the person managing their company, Avi Hormero. "Together, we asked Avi Hormero to lead the Arkia deal, and he did so with great skill and success. He will continue to lead the family’s investments in real estate and hospitality sectors we have chosen to focus on and where we believe we will see growth," the Nakash brothers explain.

"Arkia could be turned into a fantastic business."

A source familiar with the brothers told "Globes" that they are "Zionists who invest heavily in Israel. During the recent war, they donated NIS 10 million to the kibbutzim on the Gaza border." Their love for the region began when Rafi Nakash attended a boarding school at Kibbutz Be'eri as a teenager. They also provide support to hospitals and educational institutions. During the war, they even made their hotels available to host evacuees for over a year.

"They are Zionists who invest all their capital in Israel. They are constantly pushing the management of Jordache in Israel to invest even more," the source claimed. "Joe often says that the more you invest in Israel, the more you get back in return." He adds that they believe in Israel and remain optimistic about business prospects. "If you look back over the last 30 years, everyone who invested in Israel has made a great deal of money."

Someone familiar with the family further noted that Arkia was an outlier within the family’s business portfolio. "The Nakash brothers are excellent people. They make decisions quickly, and almost all their businesses are successful, with the exception of Arkia. Sometimes there are a few 'bad apples' that need attention. Any business can be fixed. Arkia could be turned into a fantastic operation. After all, Israel Shipyards and Ampa were once on the brink of bankruptcy, yet today they are large, successful companies."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2026.

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