Naschitz Brandes Amir to lease 5 floors in Azrieli's Spiral Tower

Naschitz Brandes Amir & Co. law firm will lease 11,000 square meters of office space in Azrieli Group's Spiral Tower in Tel Aviv, which is currently under construction, sources close to the deal have told "Globes." The law firm will occupy the premises when construction is completed in 2028. The deal for an estimated NIS 130 per square meter per month, incudes five floors of office space and underground parking spaces, and is worth an estimated NIS 17 million annually.

The Spiral Tower is being built alongside the Azrieli Center's existing three high-rise buildings - the Square, Round and Triangle Towers, on what was formerly the headquarters of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper. When completed the 88-floor tower will be nearly 350 meters high and according to Azrieli will include commercial and office space, housing units, and a hotel covering a total 150,000 square meters, at an investment of NIS 2.5 billion.

Azrieli has previously reported that it leased 14,000 square meters in the Spiral Tower to fintech company Rapyd.

Naschitz Brandes Amir currently has offices in a relatively small building nearby at the corner of Tuval and Hasolelim Street in Tel Aviv.

Earlier this week Naschitz Brandes Amir announced the merger with two law firms. The first is Shlomo Cohen, which is based in the north and specializes in kibbutzim, cooperative associations, real estate, energy, infrastructures, projects and mediation and has 40 lawyers. The second is with Adv. Inbal Dahan-Sharon, which specializes in defense-tech, export supervision, commercial law and high-tech.

After the mergers the law firm will have 465 employees including 312 lawyers. Dun & Bradstreet ranks Naschitz Brandes Amir as Israel's ninth biggest law firm with 270 lawyers including 105 partners.

No response to the report has been forthcoming from Azrieli and Naschitz Brandes Amir.

