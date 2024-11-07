Netanyahu appoints yes-man as defense minister

In the most sensitive period Israel has known in recent decades with the IDF fighting on multiple fronts and the defense forces needing strong leadership, the Ministry of Defense finds itself under a new, questionable stewardship. The decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appoint Israel Katz as Minister of Defense after dramatically ousting Yoav Gallant, marks a major turning point in the management of the military campaign.

Katz is the longest-serving government minister in the current cabinet. Then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon appointed him Minister of Agriculture more than 20 years ago. Under Netanyahu he became Minister of Transport in 2009 where he remained for a full decade, the longest serving minister ever in that position. Katz asked Netanyahu to promote him to a more senior ministerial position but had to make do with a symbolic ministry with the ‘scent’ of security, which was important to Katz even then, when he became Minister of Intelligence. Subsequently Netanyahu gave him two short terms as Minister of Foreign Affairs and a stormy term as Minister of Finance. The first time Netanyahu tried to fire Gallant, Katz was the leading candidate to replace him but the prime minister backed down after public protests including a general strike.

Katz brings with him to the new role extensive political experience. But unlike most of his predecessors as Minister of Defense he does not have a major military background, which has always been considered necessary for this sensitive position, and certainly in the midst of a war. But criticism of the appointment goes beyond the issue of a military background. Despite his considerable political experience, Katz is seen as somebody who has difficulty performing in-depth team work and making decisions independently from Netanyahu.

"Decisions will only be taken with the prime minister"

This is the second time that Netanyahu has mobilized Katz for a vital job in a sensitive situation. The first time was at the peak of the Covid pandemic when Katz was appointed Minister of Finance in 2020 for a short and stormy term of office. In just over a year in the position, Katz failed to pass a state budget, and he became embroiled in confrontations with the most senior Ministry of Finance officials, which led to the resignation of the budget commissioner Shaul Meridor, the director general Keren Terner and the accountant general Rony Hizkiyahu.

A former senior Ministry of Finance official that worked under Katz told "Globes," "As Minister of Finance that was not a single decision that Katz insisted on against Netanyahu’s wishes. Netanyahu insisted that he introduce more and more grants and plans and if Katz did not deliver the goods, Netanyahu would shout at him and mock him." The official recalls the attempts to move the state budget forward during Katz’s term of office at the Ministry of Finance. "It was ridiculous. Suddenly the minister would get up and tell the people at the Ministry of Finance, ‘Now we are going to pass the budget’ and there would be an instruction to work on reforms. And then Bibi would immediately stop him."

He added, "As far as the Ministry of Finance decision-making was concerned, nothing was moved forward without the prime minister. Ultimately you would come to discussions with the prime minister and only then would decisions be made. Katz was not on the playing field, and he was not party to what Bibi was secretly thinking. He is not a person in his immediate circle, like Minister Ron Dermer or Minister of Justice Yariv Levin." The former Ministry of Finance senior official does say to Katz's credit that he is "a nice person and also quite savvy politically," but according to him, "He is not an executive minister". The same source describes Katz's conduct as very dependent on personal routines, to the point that it impacts his professional performance.

Concentration of more power in the hands of the prime minister

The obvious conclusion is that the appointment of Katz as Minister of Defense simply means the concentration of more power in the hands of the prime minister, as already happened with his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs (in rotation with Eli Cohen). The Foreign Affairs portfolio, once considered one of the most senior and influential in the government, has become a political status symbol empty of content. Essentially, the important decisions in foreign relations and allies are actually managed by Netanyahu, often through Dermer and other associates. Katz was left mainly to fly around the world to diplomatic ceremonies and photo opportunities with ambassadors.

But the Minister of Defense is a job that requires a level of involvement and much higher knowhow by far than Katz's current position as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Minister of Defense is not just an honorary position but a person in constant contact with the security forces who is exposed to security information and must manager the military campaign from Minister of Defense HQ, under pressure 3am.

experience has taught us that the security forces rely on a delicate balance between three commanders: the prime minister, minister of defense and the IDF chief of staff. Any violation of this balance might harm Israel's ability to take intelligent decisions in real-time. At a time when the IDF is operating simultaneously on seven fronts, strong and independent security decision-making mechanisms are required. The confrontations between Netanyahu and Galant certainly did not help in this regard. But IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi must now cope by himself with Netanyahu's decisions.

The minister will have no influence on the defense budget

Furthermore, the appointment comes at a critical juncture when strategic thinking is required about the "day after" in Gaza, about preparations for a war against Iran and its proxies, and about reinforcing the reserves who have been bearing the heaviest burden of the fighting. These decisions require a defense minister who is able not only to understand the military landscape, but also to argue with the security force chiefs and the prime minister when necessary. The main question is whether Katz, who has avoided confrontations with Netanyahu even on critical economic issues, will manage to find an independent voice, specifically in the complex security field.

In addition, Katz's appointment will have no effect on the 2025 defense budget, current and former Ministry of Finance officials believe. With additions of tens of billions of shekels to the IDF that were included in the framework of the budget approved by the cabinet at the end of last week, Gallant left behind a complete task, with a hawkish approach and backing of the IDF's demands in negotiations with the Ministry of Finance.

