Netanyahu spends NIS 2.7m on private homes with public money

Expenses for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private homes in Caesarea and Jerusalem totaled NIS 2.7 million in the past 18 months. In 2025, spending totaled NIS 1.97 million. In the first half of 2026, spending was NIS 731,081, according to the Prime Minister's Office, following a Freedom of Information Movement request. For the first time, Netanyahu’s apartment on Gaza Street in Jerusalem was defined as private.

Among the expenses: The Prime Minister's Office paid about NIS 95,000 shekels in 2025 for landscaping the garden in Caesarea and another NIS 10,000 for preventive treatment of roots under the house in Caesarea. Additional expenses were NIS 165,000 for food, NIS 42,000 for maintenance expenses and NIS 31,000 for electricity, as well as replacing thermostats for NIS 4,657.

Among the expenses, two baths - in March 2025 and April 2026 - were replaced in the private residence on Gaza Street, for NIS 27,000. Expenses worth NIS 63,000 were blacked out, with no details given. Among the expenses are orders from home food delivery company Wolt in August 2025 for NIS 2,700.

"Extravagant policy"

Movement for Freedom of Information CEO Adv. Hiddai Negev said, "Once again we were required to go to court to reveal information about the expenses of the Prime Minister's residence, and once again an extravagant policy using public funds is revealed in the Prime Minister's residence.

"Precisely at a time when the entire public is dealing with a heavy economic burden and with the consequences of the war, it is especially important to act responsibly and with full transparency in all matters concerning public spending. This is information that should be published in a proactive and ongoing manner, and not one that the public is forced to be revealed following petitions to the court.

"A normal reality is one in which expenses of this type are visible and accessible to the public, as part of the duty of transparency and oversight of the use of public funds."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.