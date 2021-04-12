New boutique hotel opens on Tel Aviv's Allenby Street

A new boutique hotel has opened in an historic building at 48 Allenby Street in the heart of Tel Aviv. The Assemblage Boutique Hotel has 20 rooms of various sizes in the White City district of Tel Aviv, in a building put up in the 1920s, near Mugrabi Square at the junction of Allenby and Ben Yehuda Streets.

The Assemblage Boutique Hotel belongs to hotel development company RB OrDor Investment Ltd. The company’s other projects, which are in the pipeline, include a 50-room hotel at 122 Allenby Street and a recovery facility for mothers after giving birth, and a 35-room business hotel next to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

RB OrDor also deals with short term rental apartments and before being converted into a boutique hotel, the Assemblage served as a short term rental facility.

Assemblage Hotel CEO Gali Shpiller-Keren told "Globes," "We have converted and changed the hotel into a place that gives a great hotel experience."

Regarding the timing of opening the hotel, when there are no foreign tourists allowed into Israel, she said that at the moment the main demand is from Israelis coming to spend the weekend in Tel Aviv but the hotel also awaits the inevitable return of overseas tourism to the city.

The hotel, which has a spa, comprises two floors and a roof overlooking the city and the sea. On Booking.com, rooms at the hotel are offered for NIS 900 per night per couple, in May and June.

