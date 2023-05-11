New homes sales in Israel rose in March

2,790 new homes were sold in Israel in March 2023, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, up 9.4% from February 2023, when 7,960 new homes were sold.

The rise in new apartment sales together with higher mortgage taking in March, suggests that the real estate market may be back on the rise. April mortgage taking figures were very low but this was due to the many holidays during the month.

RELATED ARTICLES Mortgage taking in Israel in April lowest since 2019

In part the rise in March reflected a rise in sales of apartments in government subsidized programs, which represented 48.5% of all apartments sold, compared with 35.5% in the first three months of the year.

In the first three months of 2023, more new homes were sold in Jerusalem than anywhere else - 865. In second place was Netivot (818) followed by Ashkelon (425), Petah Tikva (404), Ramat Gan (319), Beersheva (299), Haifa (251), Beit Shemesh (242) and Tel Aviv (235).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.