NextVision doubles revenue, profit but orders backlog lower

Israeli defense-tech company NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN), which manufactures stabilized cameras for drones, today reported third quarter revenue of $106 million, up 125% from the corresponding quarter of 2025. The increase stemmed from a rise in the volume of orders and the number of units delivered to customers.

Net profit rose 113% to $60 million, compared with $28 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of the year, revenue was $262 million, up 117%, from the corresponding period, while net profit was $152 million, more than double the $72 million in the corresponding period last year.

But the company’s order backlog had declined since the end of the second quarter, which investors look upon unfavorably. The backlog at the end of the third quarter was $209 million, down from $265 million at the end of the second quarter. Nevertheless, the backlog remains 69% higher than it was at the ed of the corresponding quarter last year.

According to the company, this decline was influenced, among other factors, by "an increase in delivery volumes, alongside the timing of new orders expected to be received in the coming weeks."

NextVision chairman Chen Golan tells "Globes," "There is a very logical explanation for this. We have significantly ramped up our production rate from 1,500 units, and we are now at over 4,000 units per month, nearly triple the volume. In contrast, the pace of incoming orders has remained unchanged; typically, this cycle begins in November and continues through January. That is why we are seeing a decline in the third quarter. Assuming orders come in as they have in recent years, I anticipate a rebuilding of the backlog in the fourth quarter."

Golan says demand is strong worldwide. Europe remains the company's biggest market, with $165 million revenue over the nine-month period, up 138%. Revenue from North America rose 80% to $57 million, and, according to Golan, the share from the rest of the world, including the Asia-Pacific region also grew, from 4% to 6%. "In Europe, they have Putin breathing down their necks, and they’ve also approved a €90 billion budget injection for Ukraine," he says. "Right now, they are the primary driving force, but the greatest potential has always been, and remains, in the US."

Investors evidently appreciated this explanation. After initially falling by more than 5% following the release of the results, the stock soon shifted to a gain of 3% on high trading volume.

Demand is not stopping in 2027

Golan anticipates that the upward trend in drone orders will continue. "As time passes, the effectiveness of drone-based strikes, as well as the value of providing precise intelligence to every individual soldier, is becoming increasingly clear. This trend is only gaining momentum," he says. "Arsenals are being built; this is a multi-year process, not something that happens overnight." Regarding 2027, he notes that the company is already in discussions with customers about orders, adding, "Personally, I expect it to be a strong year."

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The company also highlights the expansion of its customer base: NextVision serves over 300 clients, 185 of which were active during the nine-month period. Revenue from clients outside of its top three accounts totaled $105 million, with $52 million produced in the third quarter alone.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 9, 2026.

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