Night curfew nixed as new infections still climbing

Israel's cabinet has withdrawn its plan for a nighttime curfew this month to combat the third wave of Covid-19 due to legal complications in prohibiting travel between cities. Meanwhile the coronavirus cabinet has approved the reopening of all shopping malls after the pilot project of opening 15 selected malls over the past few weeks proved successful.

However, the easing of restrictions comes as the number of new Covid-19 cases continues to climb with a third wave of the virus seeming to be on the way. 1,719 people tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, down from 1,847 on Monday but up nearly 50% from 1,187 last Tuesday. 68,464 tests were carried out yesterday with 2.5% proving positive. There are currently 310 people seriously ill with the virus in hospital including 113 on ventilators. 348,968 Israelis have contracted Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and 2,932 people have died, eight over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reports.

The first vaccinations from Pfizer landed in Israel this morning, a day ahead of schedule. Another consignment will arrive tomorrow and vaccinations will be administered after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the vaccine.

