Nir Barkat tells antitrust regulator to quit

Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat has summoned the head of the Israel Competition Authority Michal Cohen and asked her to step down.

Cohen has served as the head of the Israel Competition Authority for the past two years, beginning as the acting head in August 2021.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry said, "Due to the deep lack of trust created between the two and the inability to continue working in this way when the professional gaps are so many and the head of the authority refuses to adopt and implement the minister's policy, and in view of the failures in the role, Minister Barkat asked the competition regulator Michal Cohen to quit her position."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 22, 2023.

