Nir Zuk’s cybersecurity co Cylake launches with $45m

Israeli cybersecurity company Cylake today announced its launch, emerging from stealth with a $45 million seed round led by Greylock Partners, with additional experienced tech investors. The company was founded by Palo Alto Networks founder Nir Zuk, together with Wilson Xu and SentinelOne cofounder Ehud Shamir.

Cylake brings AI-native, data-driven protection to customers in a fully sovereign way with no public cloud required. The company was founded to address the challenges faced by the world's largest and most regulated organizations and institutions, which require leading-edge cybersecurity but cannot use products tied to the public cloud

Cylake says that two key principles underpin its design. The first is that the next generation of AI-native cybersecurity requires a holistic approach: a complete view of all data and context from the entire infrastructure stack, as well as a unified platform for protection. The second is that some of the world’s largest organizations cannot, for security concerns or regulatory purposes, depend on products that rely on the public cloud.

Cylake CEO Nir Zuk said, "Cybersecurity is constantly evolving, and sometimes new challenges demand completely new approaches. Cylake is for institutions where maintaining full control over data and operations is not optional."

