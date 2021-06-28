NIS 5,000 fine for travel from Israel to banned countries

The government has decided that from Tuesday, June 29, everyone over 16 leaving Israel will be required to complete a declaration before departure containing an undertaking that he or she will not travel to any of the countries to which entry is prohibited under the regulations governing travel from Israel, or else a declaration that he or she is allowed to travel to one of these countries under the exemptions in the regulations.

The airlines will be forbidden to allow any passenger to embark without this declaration. The airport operator will provide stations where passengers can receive assistance in completing the declaration forms.

The countries defined as highest risk for Covid-19 and to which travel is prohibited are Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, and Russia. People who travel to these countries with an exemption permit will have to undergo quarantine on their return to Israel, even if they are vaccinated or have had Covid-19 and recovered.

Travel to a prohibited country contrary to the regulations will constitute both a criminal and an administrative offense, and will incur a fine of NIS 5,000. The announcement by the Ministry of Health and the Prime Minister's Office states, "Strict enforcement will be carried out by border control personnel of the Population and Immigration Authority and by the police."

All travelers entering Israel are obliged to present PCR tests for Covid-19 carried out in the country from which they departed for Israel, and an additional test after landing or entering land border crossing points. There will also be a NIS 3,500 fine for anyone responsible for a minor (under age 12) who prevents the child from undergoing a Covid-19 test.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2021

