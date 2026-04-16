Nofar Energy plans to dual list on Nasdaq

Israeli renewable energy solutions company OY Nofar Energy (TASE: NOFR), founded by Ofer Yanay, has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that bit plans to dual-list on Nasdaq. The company said that on April 15, the board of directors approved moving forward on the process of listing the company's common shares for trading on a dual listing on the US stock exchange. At this stage, "It should be made clear that the listing document does not include raising capital," although Nofar may do so later. At this stage, the stock is not reacting significantly to the announcement.

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Nofar Energy operates in Europe, Israel and the US and is building solar energy installations and energy storage facilities. Like many energy companies (and renewables in particular) in the past year, Nofar's stock has jumped significantly: it is worth about 85% more than a year ago. At this stage, it seems that Nofar feels that it has grown enough to be relevant for trading in the US. For the time being, it is not raising capital there, but it seems that once it accumulates enough foreign investors, this would be the next logical step.

According to Ofer Yanai, the company's CEO and controlling shareholder, "The recent deal in the US has generated a lot of interest from US investment bodies. Nofar's size and the fact that it is rapidly increasing its revenue, as well as its new growth engines, tell an equity story that the US market will appreciate."

The renewable energy sector has received a particularly strong boost over the past year due to the enormous demand for energy required for the AI revolution, which entails construction of huge data centers that consume large amounts of electricity. Other companies, such as Doral Energy (TASE: DORL), are also preparing for a possible listing on Wall Street to raise the capital needed to expand operations to meet demand.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2026.

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