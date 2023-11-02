Norwegian Cruise Line cancels all Israel sailings for 2024

Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled all calls in Israel ports in 2024, due to the Israel-Hamas war.

When asked why it was necessary to cancel sailings so far ahead, Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Harry Sommer said, "I think it will take time before people feel safe about returning to Israel and so we have canceled cruises to Israel in 2024, even if the conflict, as we hope, ends in a short time."

The company said that 7% of its capacity in the fourth quarter was connected to the Middle East (including Cyprus) and about 4% of expected capacity in 2024.

Royal Caribbean has also suspended its Israel cruises and said in its financial report last week that the Israel-Hamas war has shaved $0.03 of its expected earnings per share.

Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty said, "This terrible attack that happened in Israel has no place in a civilized society. The scale and barbarity of the attacks must shock all of us." He also thanked the crew of the Rhapsody of the Seas which helped evacuate US citizens from Israel (free of charge) in cooperation with the US State Department.

A third major cruise line, which calls at ports in Israel, Carnival Cruises, has not commented on the situation yet, but will be less affected by the war, according to Wells Fargo analysts. Royal Caribbean has 14 cruises that call at Israel ports each year, Norwegian Cruise Line ten and Carnival only six.

