NSO freezes deals with Saudi Arabia - report

Israeli spyware company NSO Group has frozen new requests for business from Saudi Arabia, according sources in the kingdom, because of concerns that its technology might have been misused, the "Washington Post" reports.

NSO provides sophisticated tools for hacking mobile phones and has been charged by acquaintances of Jamal Khashoggi with providing the Saudi regime with the means to track the dissident journalist.

However, the "Washington Post" reports that after an internal review NSO concluded that its surveillance technology didn’t directly contribute to tracking Khashoggi on his way to his death.

When contacted by the "Washington Post," NSO declined to discuss any specific clients and wouldn’t confirm or deny this account.

Last month, NSO was acquired by London-based private equity firm Novalpina Capital LLP and its Israeli founders from US based private equity firm Francisco Partner for an estimated $1 billion.

