NSO lays off 100, CEO Shalev Hulio steps down

Israeli spyware company NSO Group is laying off 100 employees out of its workforce of 750. The company has been hit by the tech crisis and the tighter supervision of exports of cyberattack products by Israel's Ministry of Defense.

In addition, NSO CEO Shalev Hulio, one of the company's three cofounders, will step down from his position to focus on persuading the US government to remove NSO from the Department of Commerce blacklist and to find a buyer for the spyware company.

Hulio will be replaced by COO Yaron Shohat, who has also overseen the current cuts and streamlining process.

This is not the first time that Hulio has stepped down as CEO. In November 2021, Isaac Benbenisti was appointed CEO to replace Hulio but he quit after just two weeks because NSO was blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce and Hulio was forced to resume his position to stabilize the company.

