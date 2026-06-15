Nuvei buys Israeli cross-border commerce co Payoneer for $2.75b

Canadian fintech company Nuvei has announced the acquisition of Israeli company Payoneer (Nasdaq: PAYO) for $2.75 billion. Nuvei, which is owned by Advent private equity investor will pay $7.4 for each Payoneer share, a 9.6% premium on today’s share price.

Payoneer provides small and medium-sized businesses with a solution for carrying out cross-border transactions, allowing them, for example, to receive payments, hold foreign currency and pay salaries to employees. Payoneer was founded in 2005, by Yuval Tal and Yaniv Chechik. Today 51% of its 2,500 employees are in Israel.

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Nuvei provides payment solutions and payment processing. It is a privately-held company, which was previously traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq for several years, but was acquired by the Advent fund for $6.3 billion and delisted (this is the same fund that last year acquired Israeli company Sapiens, a provider of software solutions for the insurance sector).

Payoneer CEO John Caplan said, "For two decades, Payoneer has earned the trust of millions of businesses in markets where trust takes years to build. We have transformed our business with extraordinary results, and our combination with Nuvei will extend what we can offer customers. Together, we will reach more businesses, in more markets, with a more complete platform."

Payoneer listed on Nasdaq in 2021 after a SPAC merger at a company valuation of $3.3 billion. However, like many companies that merged that year, it lost a large part of its value in the following years, and by 2022 was trading at less than half of its valuation at the time of the merger.

Payoneer reported revenue of $262 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 6% from the corresponding quarter of 2025, while net profit fell 5% to $19.6 million. The company sees revenue of $900-940 million this year, excluding interest income, which will amount to $200 million. Annual adjusted EBITDA will reach $285-295 million.

Nuvei says the deal will be closed by mid-2027. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to Nuvei. Barclays Capital Inc. has also provided financial advice to Nuvei. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP are serving as legal counsel to Nuvei. Qatalyst Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Payoneer. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to Payoneer. BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, UBS, and Wells Fargo are providing committed financing in connection with the transaction.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2026.

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