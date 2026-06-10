Nuvei in talks to buy Payoneer for $2.7b

The share price of Payoneer (Nasdaq: PAYO) jumped 24% yesterday on Wall Street, giving a market cap of $2.14 billion,, after "Reuters" reported Canadian company Nuvei is in talks to buy the fintech company for $2.7 billion. Payoneer, which is today led by CEO John Caplan, was founded in Israel by Yuval Tal, who is today a partner with Team8.

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Payoneer provides small and medium-sized businesses with a solution for carrying out cross-border transactions, allowing them, for example, to receive payments, hold foreign currency and pay salaries to employees.

Nuvei provides payment solutions and payment processing. It is a privately-held company, which was previously traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq for several years, but was acquired by the Advent fund for $6.3 billion and delisted (this is the same fund that last year acquired Israeli company Sapiens, a provider of software solutions for the insurance sector).

Payoneer listed on Nasdaq in 2021 after a SPAC merger at a company valuation of $3.3 billion. However, like many companies that merged that year, it lost a large part of its value in the following years, and by 2022 was trading at less than half of its valuation at the time of the merger.

Payoneer was founded in 2005, by Yuval Tal and Yaniv Chechik. Today 51% of its 2,500 employees are in Israel, after a round of layoffs in December 2025.

Payoneer reported revenue of $262 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 6% from the corresponding quarter of 2025, while net profit fell 5% to $19.6 million. The company sees revenue of $900-940 million this year, excluding interest income, which will amount to $200 million. Annual adjusted EBITDA will reach $285-295 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2026.

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