Nvidia acquires Israeli AI infrastructure co Run:ai

US AI chip giant Nvidia Corp. today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli AI infrastructure orchestration and management company Run:ai. Nvidia said that the acquisition will enable its customers to make more efficient use of their AI computing resources.

No financial details about the deal were disclosed but sources estimate that Nvidia is paying between $680-720 million for Run:Ai. To date, Run:ai has raised $118 million and in its most recent financing round in March 2022, it raised $75 million at a company valuation of $388 million, according to PitchBook. Investors in Run:ai include TLV Partners, SCapital VC, Insight Partners and Tiger Global.

Tel Aviv-based Run:ai, which was founded in 2018 by CEO Omri Geller, Dr. Ronen Dar, and Prof. Meir Feder, enables enterprise customers to manage and optimize their compute infrastructure, whether on premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. The company has built an open platform on Kubernetes, the orchestration layer for modern AI and cloud infrastructure and supports all popular Kubernetes variants and integrates with third-party AI tools and frameworks.

Geller said, "Run:ai has been a close collaborator with Nvidia since 2020 and we share a passion for helping our customers make the most of their infrastructure. We’re thrilled to join NVIDIA and look forward to continuing our journey together."

Nvidia says it will continue to offer Run:ai’s products under the same business model for the immediate future and Nvidia will continue to invest in the Run:ai product roadmap as part of NVIDIA DGX Cloud, an AI platform co-engineered with leading clouds for enterprise developers, offering an integrated, full-stack service optimized for generative AI.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.