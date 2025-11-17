Nvidia campus could transform Kiryat Tivon

The decisive moment in choosing the site for Nvidia's new campus is fast approaching. After the Israel Land Authority (ILA) approved the allocation of land exempt from a tender in Kiryat Tivon - a move that is still awaiting approval from Nvidia's global management - it seems that the new campus will be in a rather surprising location, and unexpected target for the international AI chip giant.

What might this choice do to such a quiet, rural town, whose area ranks 144th in size in Israel, a little over 2,250 acres? Estimates are that Nvidia's new campus will employ thousands of workers directly, and thousands more in indirect jobs. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics' estimate for September 2025, the number of residents of Tivon is less than 20,000 - and the estimated number of workers that the new campus will employ, directly and indirectly, is estimated at about half of that.

"Building such a campus in a town like Kiryat Tivon is not the first time that something like this has happened in Israel," says architect Mickey Otmazgin, owner of an architecture firm in nearby Haifa and a member of the audit committee of the Architects' Association. "It also happened in Yokneam, for example, which before attracting dozens of tech companies was a very small place, maybe even smaller than Tivon itself. It also happened in Kiryat Gat, with Intel's entry there and if this happens in Tivon too, it will also become a highly sought-after town. This is a step that can serve everyone: Nvidia will gain talented employees who live and studied in the area, and the residents will be able to receive employment opportunities that almost do not exist in the north today and not migrate to the Tel Aviv metropolitan area as many do."

"I am currently conducting a survey precisely on this subject," says Kateryna Suzin, an architect at the Otmazgin firm, and the clear conclusion is that the thing that can strengthen the periphery more than anything, and prevent migration, is diverse employment - exactly what the residents of Tivon would be able to receive if such a campus were to open nearby. This could completely change the existing reality."

Proximity to Road 6 and a transport terminal

The new Nvidia campus, if indeed built in Kiryat Tivon, will be in the planned Kiryat Tivon Office Park, west of the town. This is a plan that covers 22.5 acres, with up to 120,000 square meters of office space. Although the campus size is "on the low side" compared to Nvidia's request in the request for information (RFI) that it published almost six months ago, it seems that in other respects it meets Nvidia's requirements.

Among other things, in the discussion about the allocation of the land, the RFI stressed proximity to main traffic routes and public transport. The planned campus in Tivon is a short drive from the Sha'ar Ha'amakim interchange on Road 6, about 10 minutes from the Kfar Yehoshua railways station, and only a very short drive from Haifa, Nesher and the Haifa Bay suburbs. In addition, Tivon Office Park is planning a public transport terminal on an area of 3,000 square meters, which will improve transport accessibility even further.

"Tivon will have to, as the local authority, strengthen the transport infrastructure with an emphasis on public transport," notes Suzin.

Otmazgin adds other important steps that Tivon will have to take care of: "Tivon is characterized by houses for upwardly mobile families. In addition, it is a fairly sleepy community, while the target audience of the campus is mainly young people, who need a different environment. The authority will have to create smaller apartments, community services and a youthful environment that includes bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. Tivon will have to change its character to suit young people and keep them and if this happens, it will succeed where Haifa and the cities of Haifa Bay have failed. This is an opportunity to establish its position as a significant satellite city in the region."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.