Nvidia execs in Israel to choose campus location

Nvidia is moving up a gear in its efforts to choose a location for its huge new campus in northern Israel. A delegation of executives from the US chip giant is currently spending 48 hours in Israel to visit several sites to facilitate a decision later this month on which local authority will host Nvidia's large office and laboratory campus for thousands of employees.

As far as is known, the Nvidia executives are visiting several sites near Yokneam. These include: a site near Ma'agan Shavit at the Haifa marina located at the mouth of the Kishon River and not far from the Carmel Tunnels; the Kiryat Ata area, where a residential, commercial and office development under the name TAMAL 1025 will be built on the agricultural land surrounding the city; Kiryat Tivon; and the Mevo-Carmel Science Park in the Megiddo Regional Council, near Yokneam.

What all of these sites have in common is their relative proximity to the company's Israel headquarters in Yokneam, as well as proximity to Road 6, and proximity to the main power cables linking Central Israel to the Haifa area via Hadera and are essential for operating energy-intensive AI data centers.

In July Nvidia published a request for information (RFI) to find a plot of land between 70 and 120 dunams in area (17.5-30 acres) for the construction of a research and development campus of between 80,000 and 180,000 square meters. The request aroused great interest from local authorities in northern Israel eager for Nvidia to build the campus in their jurisdiction. It was clear from the start that the company would prefer to locate the campus within a short driving distance from its current offices, close to electrical infrastructure, convenient transport access to Road 6 and railway stations, and on cheap land with tax incentives.

No response to this report has been forthcoming from Nvidia.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.