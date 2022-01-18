Nvidia expands Israel R&D operations

US chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (Nasdaq: NVDA) has announced the expansion of its Israeli R&D center’s activities. Nvidia said that it is establishing a new design and engineering group that will lead development of next-generation Nvidia central processing units (CPUs). The group will include engineers in a wide range of positions, including hardware, software, and architecture.

Nvidia CTO Michael Kagan said, "Israel, with its unique wealth of talent, is a key player in the global tech ecosystem, and we are excited to be creating a new CPU group here. We look forward to further growing our local R&D activities both in this area and in our extensive work supporting the local ecosystem through unique programs for startups and developers."

The CPU group will join a variety of groups currently active in Israel, working on next-gen high-speed networking and HPC technologies, leading Nvidia’s DPU (Data Processing Unit) development, AI research and more.

Following the acquisition of Israeli connectivity company Mellanox in April 2020 for $7 billion, Nvidia Israel has grown by nearly a third to more than 2,800 employees, with teams based in seven locations: Yokneam, Tel-Hai, Raanana, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Jerusalem, Kiryat Gat and Beer Sheva.

Nvidia is also partnering with the local ecosystem of startups and developers through the Nvidia Inception Program, which includes over 300 Israeli startups, and the Nvidia Developer Program with thousands of developers utilizing Nvidia’s offering.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.