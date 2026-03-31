Nvidia invests about $100m in Israel AI co Decart

Israeli AI startup Decart has completed a new financing round of several hundred million dollars at a company valuation of $4.5 billion, "Globes" has learned. Investors in this latest round include Nvidia, which has invested about $100 million, alongside new investor Radical Ventures.

It was only in August 2025 that Decart raised $100 million at a company valuation of $3.1 billion.

Nvidia's entry as an investor, and not just as an infrastructure provider, is a significant indication of the company's positioning in the industry, especially given the chip giant's efforts to deepen its grip on all layers of AI value, from hardware to models.

Nor does Nvidia's investment come in a vacuum. Just recently, Decart and Nvidia announced, as part of the GTC conference, a collaboration with Comcast, in which they are investigating how to bring AI closer to the user, so that it operates more rapidly. As part of the trial, Decart’s Lucy model ran on Nvidia infrastructure within Comcast's network and achieved a response time of less than 35 milliseconds - that is, a speed that approaches an instant experience for users.

Rapid growth, and a signal for the future

Interest in Decart is not only coming from investors. The company was recently ranked 19th on Fast Company magazine's list of innovative companies in AI for 2026, alongside prominent names in the industry. According to the publication, Decart stands out especially in the field of real-time generative video, with the Mirage model that allows users to change and process live video with prompts, while maintaining movement and structure, and with an extremely fast response time.

This capability opens up uses in areas such as gaming, advertising and live simulations, and positions Decart as one of the few Israeli companies that manages to penetrate the core of global competition in the field of models, alongside giants such as Google and Anthropic.

Decart was founded in 2023 by CEO Dr. Dean Leitersdorf and CPO Moshe Shalev, both graduates of the IDF 8200 intelligence unit. In a short time, the company has transformed from a startup that developed technology to reduce the costs of training and running models, into a broad AI lab.

The company currently operates in three main areas: improving the efficiency of AI calculations on graphics processors, developing customized models for customers through APIs, and developing video models - an area in which it is prominent with its Oasis and Mirage products. As the company itself explained in the past, the technology developed allows for a major reduction in costs, one of the main barriers in the AI industry, thus enabling the operation of AI applications in real time and on a large scale.

Decart currently has over 90 employees in Tel Aviv and the US. The company reported millions of dollars in revenue even at a relatively early stage, due in part to selling its optimization technology to cloud providers and AI labs. Now, Nvidia's investment could also be seen as a broader strategic move. In recent years, Nvidia has acquired several companies in Israel in optimization and model acceleration and is now deepening its involvement through investments. With increasing competition in the model market and the struggle to control computational costs, Decart is positioning itself at a key point between the infrastructure and the model itself.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2026.

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