Nvidia has published strong third quarter results, which although overshadowed by the scandal surrounding CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation, does demonstrate the chip giant’s potential bright future.

Following on from the precedent set in the second quarter, Nvidia no longer publishes detailed results of its networking chip activities in Israel based on the acquisition of Mellanox in 2019. However, in the investor call acting CEO and CFO Colette Kress stated that Nvidia Israel’s revenue remained at 18% of overall revenue in the third quarter.

This means that total revenue in Israel from communications processors and servers reached $21 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 25% over the preceding quarter and a 156% surge compared with the corresponding quarter last year.

This figure once again establishes Nvidia Israel as the highest-revenue-generating company in the country, surpassing Teva Pharmaceuticals, Check Point, and Elbit Systems and makes it difficult for any future CEO who might succeed Huang to reconsider Israel’s role within the company’s global structure.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.