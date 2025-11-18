Nvidia joins $200m round raised by Shashua’s AI startup

Exclusive: US chip giant Nvidia has joined the $200 million financing round raised by AA-I Technologies, the new AI startup of Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) founder Prof. Amnon Shashua, "Globes" has learned.

The company, which operates in stealth beneath the media radar, develops AI agents and expert language models in various fields like physics, math and life sciences, has raised $221 million to date, with the latest $200 million financing round completed at a company valuation of about $1 billion. The round was led by US venture capital fund Lightspeed Venture Partners, along with Michael Dell, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pitango First, and Greenfield Partners. Pitango, the Barkat brothers BRM and DTC Fund participated in the previous $21 million seed round.

AA-I Technologies was founded in Jerusalem, and moved to offices in Ramat Gan, where it has several dozen employees, mainly AI engineers and PhDs in the field. After "Globes" first reported on the company’s existence two years ago, Shashua introduced AA-I Technologies for the first time in a tweet on X in December 2024, writing that one of its goals is to develop reasoning models that will perform processes and make decisions like human experts.

The new models, the programming for which was developed by Shashua and his team - who have worked at other Shashua companies like AI21 Labs and Mentee Robotics - allow AI systems to make highly accurate and correct decisions while working on solving a problem or completing a task - an important component in transforming AI into a kind of digital agent that will not only be satisfied with providing answers to questions, but will also perform tasks and, above all, will think like a human expert - such as a software developer, doctor or researcher.

The company was founded in August 2023 by Shashua, his partner in founding the robotics company Mentee Robotics, Prof. Shai Shaled Swartz, and several promising scientists who were Shashua's former students in the Department of Computer Science, including Prof. Yoav Levin - a former AI scientist at Shashua's AI21, whose postdoctoral work he completed at Stanford; Prof. Or Sharir, also a former AI21 scientist who completed his postdoctoral studies at Caltech; Dr. Noam Weiss, an algorithmist recruited from Orcam, another Shashua portfolio company; and Dr. Gal Binyamini, from the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the Weizmann Institute of Science.

No response from the company has been forthcoming.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2025.

