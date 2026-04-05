Odysight.ai dual lists on TASE

Israeli tech company Odysight.ai (OTC: ODYS) has dual listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and will begin trading in Israel om April 9. Odysight.ai is following in the footsteps of US cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW: TASE: CYBR), which dual listed in February, albeit it has a far tinier market cap of $110 million.

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Odysight.ai says that dual listing is intended to expand the company’s investors base, enhance trading liquidity, and increase accessibility for Israeli and international investors. The company believes that listing on TASE will strengthen its presence in the Israeli capital market, where it maintains significant operations, while further supporting its long-term global growth strategy.

Odysight.ai develops AI-based visual sensing solutions for predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring. The company’s customers include the Israel Air Force and NASA. Odysight.ai held its Wall Street IPO in February 2025 at $6.50 per share and is currently trading at a similar level.

Odysight.ai CEO Yehu Ofer said, "Our decision to pursue a dual listing reflects our deep commitment to strengthening our capital markets presence and enhancing shareholders value. We believe that expanding our trading platforms will increase our exposure to a broader and more diverse investors base, including both institutional and retail investors."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 5, 2026.

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