Ofra Strauss joins TopGum’s board of directors

Global nutritional additives company TopGum (TASE: TPGM) has announced the appointment of Ofra Strauss, who has served as Strauss Group chairperson since 2001, to the company’s board of directors.

TopGum, which was founded in 2004, develops and manufactures nutritional gummy supplements for leading brands in North America and worldwide. In November 2025, the company began commercial operations at a new, state-of-the-art facility in the Sderot. TopGum currently operates a production network spanning Israel, Canada, and the US, with over 400 employees.

Strauss’s appointment to the TopGum board of directors comes at a significant juncture in the development of the company, which is active in the fields of nutrition, health, and innovation, and currently expanding its international footprint.

The partnership between Ofra Strauss and TopGum is based in a shared commitment to Israeli industry in Sderot, and the synergy between local operations and global growth. Sderot and the Negev region have long been central to Strauss’s professional journey. Similarly, TopGum originated in Sderot and continues to invest in the city even as it expands globally.

Ofra Strauss said, "I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of TopGum. I have always believed in the capacity of Israeli companies to grow from here and establish a major global presence, while maintaining a deep connection to their roots and the people from whom they grew. As an innovative company growing from Sderot to the world, TopGum perfectly embodies this connection. I am pleased to contribute my experience and to be part of the journey ahead."

TopGum chairman Raviv Zoller added: "We are delighted and proud that Ofra Strauss has joined the TopGum board of directors. Ofra is one of Israel’s most prominent and highly respected businesswomen and industrialists. I am confident that her extensive experience in leading the Strauss Group and expanding its operations into international markets will be of great value to TopGum, which is a company currently at a significant stage in its development, as it transitions from a local entity into a global firm distributing its innovative products around the world."

TopGum in a period of accelerated growth

In the second quarter of 2026, TopGum recorded its tenth consecutive record-breaking quarter, with revenue of about $33.8 million and organic growth of about 50%. For the first half of the year, the Group’s revenue totaled about $65.7 million, an increase of about 65%, while the orders backlog in the nutritional supplements segment reached a record high of about $57 million. The company estimates that the second half of 2026 will reflect an annual sales rate of more than $145 million.

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In May 2026, TopGum completed the acquisition of P&L Development’s gummy manufacturing operations in the US. This move provided the company with its first physical presence in its primary target market, as well as a foothold in the pharmaceutical sector, following its 2025 acquisition of the Canadian firm Island Abbey.

Strauss’s appointment follows a series of top-level appointments made by the company in recent years, including the appointment of Raviv Zoller, former ICL CEO, as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Eyal Shohat, former SodaStream CEO, as the company’s CEO.

Top Gum is a leader in the field of manufacturing dietary supplements in the form of gummies, with products sold worldwide. The group’s manufacturing facilities are in Israel (Sderot), Canada, and the US. The company is traded on the TASE. Eyal Shohat serves as CEO, and Raviv Zoller serves as chairman. The company was founded by Hai Hayoun, who also serves as the company’s President and Roi Lusternik.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2026.

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