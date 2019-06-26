Olmert: My case is dwarfed by Netanyahu's

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert believes that Benjamin Netanyahu will be unable to form a government again after the upcoming elections, and will not be the next prime minister. Speaking in Tel Aviv to "Globes" editor-in-chief Naama Sikuler at the "Globes - Cannabis: The Seeds of the Revolution Conference," Olmert said that the decision to hold new elections was reckless and irresponsible, resulting from a personal consideration on the part of "a specific person I assume everyone knows - it's his personal interest, and the idea of canceling the elections stems from the same personal interest."

Olmert predicted that the last-minute efforts would be unsuccessful and the elections would not be called off. "There's no justification for it, because the process is already underway. It's time for the officeholders who are supposed to be responsible to introduce some order and demonstrate national responsibility. It appears that other than the one who has a personal interest in it, no one wants to cancel the elections."

Netanyahu is no longer capable of serving as prime minister, not only because the criminal cases against him and the hearings concerning them, which will take a lot of time away from managing the country, but for much graver reasons. "My case is dwarfed by what is involved now," Olmert said.

Olmert said that he supported Blue and White and Benny Gantz. He added that Gantz was very worthy of being prime minister, whom he knew well from the forums in which they had met during Gantz's military service. Blue and White has an impressive set of people, including Yair Lapid, "who is not my friend," Olmert said.

Had he been asked to advise Netanyahu in affairs of state, Olmert said he would first of all mention the urgent need for a great effort to conduct peace negotiations with the Palestinians. "The government is not negotiating with whom it is possible and necessary, who helps us fight terrorism, and with whom a settlement can be reached. Instead, the government is negotiating with the people committing terrorism, and is transferring millions to them, even though there can never be understandings with them," he stated, and said that there was something unreasonable about these priorities.

The economic workshop in Bahrain was something other than a peace conference, Olmert declared. "Donald Trump seems like a man with an inflated ego with a strong interest in promoting a plan named after him and making it succeed. If he clearly prefers one side, as is indicated by the published framework, its chances of success are poor," he said.

Olmert is an adviser to Univo Pharmaceuticals, which researches, manufactures, and markets medical cannabis. He did not directly answer a question about the legalization of cannabis, but commented on the bill proposed by MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) and supported by Netanyahu. "At the rate at which Israel is deteriorating because of the Likud, every Israeli might need two plants at home, not just one, as in the bill. I have never used cannabis; it doesn't interest me," Olmert said.

Olmert said that he had chosen Univo after being approached by several companies. The personal involvement of former leading figures, including himself, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, a former police commissioner, and a former air force commander, is no accident. One of its aims is to change public awareness of cannabis from getting high, lawbreaking, orgies and the like to providing real help in improving the lives of people suffering from various medical symptoms. "There's a broad field for exciting activity. There are 150 molecules in this plant, and growing methods need to be researched to find the right synchronization between these molecules, so that they can be adapted to the various medical indications. It's no longer a matter of fun - it's health," Olmert explained. The subject is exciting and interesting, Olmert said. "I'm astonished anew every time when I meet people doing this research," he said. "I see well-known professors full of enthusiasm and desire for this."

Commenting as a former prime minister on his involvement in regulations, Olmert confirmed that he would be glad to meet with the people responsible for regulation in the sector if they needed advice in the matter, and to influence them. He noted that surprisingly, regulation pertaining to cannabis research in Israel was much more advanced than in other countries, "and this is making us global leaders in research," Olmert explained. He added that he had not checked whether he was enjoined from serving in a management position in the company, but hinted that he was willing to do so.

"The regulator should now regulate exports, which the government has approved, in order to implement the decision, while at the same time regulating the question of medical cannabis for license holders in Israel," Olmert said.

