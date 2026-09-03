Omri Casspi’s Swish Ventures closes $250m fund

Israeli former NBA star Omri Casspi today announced the closing of Swish Ventures $250 million third fund. With the completion of the fundraise, the firm’s assets under management have grown to about $800 million.

The new fund plans to invest in some 12 companies, with an average investment of around $20 million per company, either as a co-lead investor alongside another fund or as a participating investor. The fund focuses on early-stage investments at the Seed and Series A stages and operates alongside an Opportunity Fund, enabling Swish Ventures to invest in companies from the Seed stage through growth stages.

The new fund will focus on startups operating across cybersecurity, technology infrastructure, Physical AI, defense, AI for industrial applications, and government technology.

Since its founding, Swish Ventures has invested in 20 companies, eight of which have become unicorns, with the combined valuation of its portfolio companies exceeding $60 billion. Notable portfolio companies include Cognition AI, Applied Compute, EON, Wonderful, Upwind, Long Lake, Glow, Tenzai, PointFive, Irregular and Turnout.

Swish Ventures was founded in early 2025 by Casspi, the fund’s founder and sole managing partner. The fund’s investors include existing Swish backers as well as new investors, including Sequoia Capital, US institutional investors such as pension funds, leading US universities, and family offices.

Omri Casspi said, "Closing our third fund in a short period of time, with the support of some of the world’s leading institutional investors, is first and foremost a vote of confidence in the founders we back and the credit they deserve. For us, the new fund is a direct continuation of our focused strategy. We want to be the most meaningful partners to the world’s leading entrepreneurs. We believe in carefully selecting a small number of exceptional founders each year, allowing us to serve as true partners to them throughout their journey."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2026.

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