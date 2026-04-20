Ondas wins $10m tender to clear mines in Israel

US company Ondas Holdings (Nasdaq: ONDS) announced today that its subsidiary 4M Defense has received an $10 million order as part of the recently announced $50 million demining program related to the $1.7 billion Eastern Border Security Barrier initiative, which includes Jordan and Syria, led by Israel’s Ministry of Defense. Last month Ondas acquired the final 30% of 4M Defense, which it now fully owns and also hired senior figures from Israel’s defense establishment.

The award represents the initial phase of execution under the recently announced tender and expands Ondas' active demining operations. The contract is part of a broader border security initiative led by the Ministry of Defense, where large-scale land clearance is needed to support development of infrastructure along Israel's eastern border, including the evacuation of minefields to enable construction of a new security fence system.

The clearance will be carried out using 4M Defense’s integrated intelligence platform, which includes autonomous ground robotics, drone-based mapping, advanced sensing technologies and AI-based data processing. This combination enables systematic scanning, identification and clearance of hazardous areas, while reducing operational risks and improving schedules compared to traditional methods.

With execution now underway, the Eastern Border Security Barrier includes additional stages that will receive approval based on progress on milestones. This is in addition to the $30 million Israel-Syria Border Demining Project announced in March, for which Ondas received a $15.8 million order. This contract, through which 4M Defense will clear mines from 3,000 dunams (750 acres) along the Israel-Syria border, includes the potential for an additional $30 million in follow-on orders in the coming years, representing a program value of up to $60 million.

Ondas chairman and CEO Eric Brock said, "We now have two active land clearing programs underway with 4M Defense with approximately $80 million in aggregate value. These are multi-phase programs with defined expansion pathways, providing both near-term revenue visibility and the potential to grow into larger, long-duration engagements. As governments prioritize border security and infrastructure development, we are positioning Ondas to capture a growing share of this market with proven, deployable solutions."

Ondas Autonomous Systems co-CEO Oshri Lugassy added, "These programs validate our ability to execute at scale and reinforce the role of 4M Defense within the broader Ondas platform. We are establishing a repeatable operating model for large-scale demining that can be deployed across additional programs and geographies, supported by integrated systems of systems capabilities that bring together aerial intelligence, ground robotics, and advanced sensing into a unified framework."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 20, 2026.

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