OpenAI appoints first Israel sales hire

Motti Hadas, former Matrix VP and senior sales executive at Google and MongoDB will set up OpenAI’s service and sales activities for the Israel tech market. Hadas wrote a post on his LinkedIn page saying that he has been appointed OpenAI’s first Israel sales hire.

He wrote, "I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined OpenAI as its first GTM hire in Israel! My focus will be bringing OpenAI's transformative technologies to Israel’s vibrant Digital Native community. This reflects the importance OpenAI places on the Israeli tech ecosystem, and I can’t wait to help local companies build the future. Thank you to Nicolai Skabo (OpenAI GTM EMEA) and Clement Andre (senior GTM EMEA) for the trust and the warm welcome.

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Two months ago, company insiders insisted that there were no plans to launch operations in Israel. However, perhaps due to the global expansion of competitor Anthropic, OpenAI may now have been persuaded to establish a local presence. At this stage, it remains unclear whether Hadas will work from Israel or London, where other Israelis represent the company in the international market, though he notes on his personal profile that he resides in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 30, 2026.

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