OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to visit Israel next week

OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman will visit Israel next week as a guest of the Microsoft Israel development center, "Globes" has learned. Altman will meet with employees at the Microsoft campus in Herzliya as well as with prominent Israeli tech entrepreneurs, as part of meetings the company is holding around the world.

Altman, who comes from a Jewish family in St. Louis, Missouri, was president of the Y Combinator startup accelerator before founding OpenAI, which raised a major investment from Microsoft when it was founded. OpenAI launched artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT last year. Since ChatGPT's launch OpenAI and Microsoft have moved closer together with OpenAI providing Microsoft with AI capabilities for most of its products including the Bing search engine, the Azure cloud platform and Office software.

