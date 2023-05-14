Operation Shield and Arrow: Ceasefire holds

Despite several salvos of rockets on southern Israel, responded to by attacks on Gaza by the Israel Air Force, in the minutes after the ceasefire between Israel and Islamic Jihad brokered by Egypt came into effect at 10pm last night, a tense quiet has prevailed.

As of 4pm yesterday afternoon, Islamic Jihad had launched 1,234 rockets during Operation Shield and Arrow, of which 976 made it into Israel and 373, which had been headed for populated areas were intercepted by Iron Dome, except for two which were intercepted by David's Sling, Israel's more sophisticated medium-range missile defense system.

During the five-day operation, two people were killed in Israel - an elderly woman in Rehovot and a Gaza man working in open land in Israel near the border. Israel reportedly killed at least 18 Islamic Jihad operatives out of 33 Gazans killed according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

