Oracle opens Jerusalem underground data center

US tech giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) today announced the opening of a new, highly secure underground cloud data center Jerusalem. Oracle said that the cloud data center, will support Israeli organizations with enterprise cloud services including Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

Oracle’s new cloud data center is based in a reinforced underground facility to provide the highest levels of security against physical attacks, such as missile strikes. The Oracle Cloud Israel Region is built on OCI, so customers can run all Oracle Cloud services in the region and benefit from the security capabilities provided by OCI’s network design and built-in security features.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz said, "Companies and government entities need to move to cloud quickly, and Oracle’s new underground cloud region in Jerusalem makes that possible. This Oracle Cloud region will bring all the cost, performance and security benefits of Oracle Cloud to the State of Israel today, not next month or next year."

Oracle said that as the first global cloud vendor to have an operational cloud region in the country, Oracle will work with the Israeli government to help it further understand the benefits that cloud can provide to Israel and how cloud can help deliver better services to citizens across the country.

Oracle also revealed plans for a second underground cloud data center in Israel, which will form part of the company's dual-region strategy and will provide customers with even stronger business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities, as well as ensuring that all their data remains within Israel.

Oracle Israel country manager Eran Feigenbaum said, "Oracle’s plans to open a second cloud region is demonstrative of our continued commitment to the State of Israel. We worked to provide Israel with the first cloud from any major cloud vendor and now we are planning a second region, which will enable more customers to benefit from the complete set of cloud services Oracle offers and improve disaster recovery."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 13, 2021

